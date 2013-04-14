Jairus Byrd not expected at Buffalo Bills' voluntary workouts

Buffalo Bills safety Jairus Byrd, who was given the franchise tag earlier in the offseason, still has not signed the $6.9 million, one-year contract, and it doesn't appear he'll sign it before offseason conditioning begins for the Bills on Tuesday.
As a result, Byrd isn't expected to show up for the Bills' offseason conditioning program, according to one person Byrd has informed of his decision. That figures to be the case for the balance of voluntary offseason workouts, unless the sides can reach a long-term contract extension.
Conditioning workouts and organized team activities are not mandatory. The mandatory work begins June 11 with minicamp. Byrd's intentions for mandatory practices are unclear.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection has picked off 18 passes in his four-year career since he was selected as a second-round draft pick from Oregon. He played on his rookie contract the last four seasons.
Among the eight players who were hit with the franchise tag this offseason, only Byrd and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ryan Clady have not signed. Clady has said he'll sign it eventually if a contract can't be worked out.