Jairus Byrd missed Bills' game to have foot examined

Buffalo Bills safety Jairus Byrdsigned his franchise tender last week but still didn't attend the team's final preseason game Thursday.
The seemingly disgruntled safety only has practiced on a limited basis and missed the Bills' 35-13 loss to the Detroit Lions to get a second opinion on his injured foot from specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.
"His foot was sore, so we wanted to make sure that we sent him down to Dr. Anderson," Bills coach Doug Marrone said, per the team's official website. "So he went to see Dr. Anderson so he could see about the soreness he's been having in his foot."
Byrd skipped most of the preseason hoping to receive a long-term contract that would make him the highest-paid safety in football. He finally relented last week and signed his tender.
Byrd sounded bitter about his contract status earlier this week and declined to squash rumors that he had requested a trade.
The fifth-year pro already is behind on learning new coordinator Mike Pettine's defense and doesn't sound as if he's all-in with the franchise. Usually, the story of a disgruntled playmaker on a young, banged-up team does not end well.