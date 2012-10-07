Jahvid Best reportedly will undergo tests this week

Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best has been out of football for nearly a full year as he tries to overcome post-concussion symptoms.
ESPN reported Sunday that Best will undergo a battery of tests this week to determine if he can come off the PUP list. If not, Best likely would be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Best last played on Oct. 16, 2011. If Best doesn't suit up for the Lions this season, it's worth wondering if he has a long-term NFL future.