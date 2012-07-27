Jahvid Best enters Detroit Lions training camp on PUP list

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best has been put on the active physically unable to perform list.
Best didn't play last season after a concussion suffered in a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16. He also had concussion problems last preseason and when he was a college player at California.
Best started nine games for the Lions as a rookie in 2010 and rushed for 390 yards on 84 carries last season. Without him, Detroit needed to piece together some semblance of a running game to complement quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receiver Calvin Johnson.
