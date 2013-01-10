Jaguars want to interview Brian Schottenheimer

New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell knows he doesn't wantTim Tebow on his roster. But Caldwell is interested in talking to someone else with New York Jets ties.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Caldwell has requested permission to speak to St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer about the new head-coaching vacancy in Jacksonville, according to sources.
Schottenheimer is the first name to pop up in Caldwell's search, although scuttlebutt suggests the GM eventually will speak with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Caldwell and Roman are old friends.
Schottenheimer's offenses with the Jets and Rams haven't exactly lit up the scoreboard in the NFL, but he long has been viewed as a riser in the coaching profession. He also interviewed with the Jaguars about their head-coaching vacancy last year. That job went to coach Mike Mularkey, who was one year and done as head coach after the team brought in Caldwell to replace fired general manager Gene Smith.