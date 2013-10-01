Jaguars trade Eugene Monroe to Ravens for draft picks

We have another high-profile NFL trade.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jacksonville Jaguarshave agreed on a deal that will send left tackle Eugene Monroe to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for multiple draft picks, per a source informed of the transaction. The deal is pending a physical.
The Jaguars will receive the Ravens' fourth- and fifth-round 2014 draft picks in exchange for Monroe, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source involved in the deal.
Monroe's arrival in Baltimore should be seen as bad news for Bryant McKinnie, the veteran left tackle who has struggled this season following a strong run during the 2012 playoffs. Monroe has started 62 of 65 games for the Jaguars over the past five years, including all four games this season. Michael Oher is likely to remain on the right side, meaning it will be McKinnie who moves to the bench.
This is a move that makes sense for both sides. The rebuilding Jaguars acquire draft picks and open up the left tackle spot for Luke Joeckel, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. The Ravens, meanwhile, acquire a younger and more dependable blindside protector for Joe Flacco. Everybody wins.
UPDATE: Aaron Wilson of the Baltimore Sun, citing two league sources, reported that the Ravens reached an agreement with the Jaguars to pay $547,000 of the remaining $2.91 million left this season on Monroe's $3.8 million base salary.