Jaguars' Terrance Knighton making progress

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton took another step in his recovery from eye surgery by wearing a helmet and going through some individual drills during the team's final OTA practice of the week, Tania Ganguli of the Florida Times-Union reports.
According to Ganguli, Knighton conducted his work on the side with defensive end John Chick, who is recovering from knee surgery.
Knighton suffered a laceration to his left eye during an incident at a Jacksonville area nightclub in early morning hours on April 8. Knighton is expected to miss three months, but participating in some individual drills so soon after surgery could hint at a faster recovery than expected. At the very least, Knighton being able to do some on-field work also should help keep his weight at a manageable level during the offseason.
The Jaguars have three more OTA dates scheduled next week and will wrap-up their offseason program with a three-day minicamp running June 12-14. Having Knighton ready for training camp is far more important than having him for these OTAs/minicamp practices, so expect the Jaguars to remain cautious with his recovery.