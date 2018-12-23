Jaguars, Panthers expected to keep their head coaches for 2019

Published: Dec 22, 2018 at 11:13 PM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

With just two games left in the regular season, many teams guaranteed to miss the playoffs have accepted their fate. They are mathematically eliminated and have their eyes on next season, while weighing what will change.

For at least two 2017 playoff participants that are set to miss the party this season, continuity and stability are the expected outcomes.

Both the Jaguars and Panthers, at the tail end of lost seasons, are expected to keep their head coaches for the 2019 season, sources say.

After making the AFC title game last season, Doug Marrone's injury-plagued team started 3-1 before stumbling to a 4-10 mark thus far. Meanwhile, Ron Rivera's Panthers have lost six in a row while also shutting down injured quarterback Cam Newton for the season.

Barring a dramatic shift that is not anticipated, both Marrone and Rivera should be back and there are reasons why.

For the Jaguars, owner Shad Khan is not panicking, sources say, nor is he looking for a scapegoat. Less than a year after locking in his entire upper-level power structure to contract extensions, he wants to see it through. They were, after all, a tipped pass away from the Super Bowl.

Injuries have marred things on offense. They'll be looking for a new quarterback with Blake Bortles expected to be released, and they need a new offensive coordinator.

But Khan and Tom Coughlin, executive VP of football operations, believe in Marrone going forward.

As for the Panthers, new owner David Tepper is expected to be patient. The team already made a significant change, with Rivera taking over play-calling on defense. With one of the top play-callers in the NFL in charge of the unit now, Carolina's D impressed in a loss to the Saints. The roster should get younger and faster next year, as well, and with Rivera in charge of the defense it should only improve.

Similar to the Jaguars, ownership believes in the men in charge.

In addition, Newton's ailing shoulder, which shouldn't require surgery, dramatically affected their season. Newton's arm appeared to weaken as the games went on, and it hamstrung them.

The other issue for the Panthers would be a similar one that the Ravens faced with coach John Harbaugh. If Rivera was available, he'd be either the top or in the top two of available head-coach candidates. All the more reasons for Carolina to hang on to its guy.

