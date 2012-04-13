Jaguars owner Khan seeks roster of rock-solid wives

When receiver Laurent Robinson entered free-agent waters, Jacksonville didn't exactly stand out as a premier location, but when they insisted his wife join him for a visit to the facility, it struck a chord.
"I never planned to go," Kat Robinson told The Wall Street Journal. "They asked him to bring me. We've been in the league five years. I never knew of anything like that. They said, 'We want your wife to come.' "
This is the brainstorm of general manager Gene Smith and owner Shahid Khan. Khan especially believes in meeting the spouses of his employees, both in business and in football.
Chad and Brittany Henne were joined at the hip on a visit before the quarterback signed with the team. They like Chad. They love Brittany.
"When you get two people in their mid-20s that are married and have wonderful wives, they're kind of like me because I think they were able to over-marry," Smith said.
New coach Mike Mularkey is on board: "If you're happy at home with your wife at home, I think the energy level is higher. It's very important to me ... There's a lot that goes with being married. I just believe the happier you are with your wife, the happier you are on the field. I really believe that."