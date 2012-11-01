Around the League

Presented By

Jaguars not worried Mike Thomas will be spy for Lions

Published: Nov 01, 2012 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Jacksonville Jaguars are choosing to trust Mike Thomas.

The Jaguars traded the fourth-year pro to the Detroit Lions this week. The move didn't steal headlines, but the timing was interesting because the teams play each other Sunday in Jacksonville.

Rapoport: Week 9 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 9 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. **More ...**

Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey isn't concerned about his former wide receiver spilling trade secrets.

"I'm sure he's going to fill them full of information, but I think it's very hard to take it and do anything with it," Mularkey told The Associated Press. "You tell them everything. Sometimes it's too much -- information overload."

Wide receiver Justin Blackmon said "there's nothing that he can give away that we don't already change from week to week in the game plan. We're not worried about him being a spy or anything like that."

The espionage chatter is intriguing, but the Jaguars -- spread on the basement floor of the AFC South -- have bigger concerns right now.

Besides, the first order of business for Thomas is picking up the Lions' passing game, which has proven more dynamic and creative than anything the Jaguars have put on the field this season. With or without Thomas, the Jaguars are in a compromised position in 2012.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.