Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew to get MRI on hamstring

The Jacksonville Jaguars' star running back is set to have an MRI on Friday to examine the hamstring he tweaked in Thursday night's 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, per the team's official website.
MJD left in the fourth quarter after hauling in a 15-yard reception. His 103 yards rushing on 14 carries marked his first 100-yard outing since Week 3 of last season. Jones-Drew's play has surged of late on a team starting to see production from a crop of young players on offense.
"It will be all right. (It) just tightened up towards the end, but they wanted to be precautious," Jones-Drew told Rich Eisen on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Postgame" after the win.
MJD said he'll "be ready" for the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and also told Eisen he'd like to remain a Jaguar beyond this season. Jacksonville general manager David Caldwell last week called that a "possibility."
With the Jaguars winning their fourth game in five tries, coach Gus Bradley's young squad is looking frisky. If the Jaguars, indeed, are beginning to build something, it would be fitting that MJD -- who soldiered through so many down days -- would be there for the rise.
