Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew says foot 'feels great'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew told reporters earlier this month that he has the body of a 23-year-old. Despite questions over his ongoing recovery from season-ending Lisfranc surgery, MJD is confident he'll be ready for the campaign.
"The foot feels great," he told The Florida Times-Union on Monday during his celebrity golf tournament in St. Augustine, Fla. Jones-Drew later returned to Miami, where he continues to rehab the foot, which he said will be healed in time for next month's training camp.
Jacksonville media reported Tuesday that Jones-Drew will not be charged by prosecutors for a May 25 incident in St. Augustine, Fla., in which a security guard allegedMJD attacked him at The Conch House.
It feels like eons ago that Jones-Drew rumbled for 1,606 yards and led the league in rushing. We're only two seasons removed from that feat, but MJD has played in just five games since December 2011. On an offense lacking playmakers, a healthy Jones-Drew is a strong candidate to return to form this season. If continued drama and injuries rule that out, his time in Jacksonville might be up.