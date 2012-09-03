Jaguars: Maurice Jones-Drew headed for third downs

The coach already indicated that Rashad Jennings is expected to start in Sunday's opener against the Minnesota Vikings and followed that up Monday by answering, "Yes," when asked if Jennings would start the game. With Adrian Peterson shaky to play, the starting running back matchup could be Toby Gerhart vs. Rashad Jennings. Mularkey didn't see anything glaring mentally from Jones-Drew at practice Monday that would slow him down in the team's new offense.