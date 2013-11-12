Jaguars' LaRoy Reynolds suspended 4 games for PED violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker LaRoy Reynolds has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The Jaguars announced the suspension Tuesday, saying Reynolds will miss games against Arizona, Cleveland and Houston twice.
Reynolds, a backup linebacker who played mostly on special teams this season, won't be allowed to be around the team during the suspension. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Friday, Dec. 6, following the team's second game against the Texans. Reynolds will lose more than $95,000 because of the suspension.
Reynolds is the second Jacksonville player suspended this season. Receiver Justin Blackmon was suspended the first four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Blackmon was suspended indefinitely last week for another violation.
