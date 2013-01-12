Jaguars interested in Falcons' Keith Armstrong

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported. New general manager David Caldwell has been urged to consider Armstrong for the Jags opening by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff
"Thomas Dimitroff, who was Caldwell's former boss, has been harping on him how good special teams coaches can be," Rapoport said on 'NFL GameDay Morning.' "We'll see if Caldwell listens."
Armstrong was special teams coach for the Chicago Bears (1997-2000) and Miami Dolphins (2001-06). He was named special teams coordinator in Miami (2007) before he took the same title in Atlanta in 2008.
Armstrong has had several interviews, but some question how serious those teams actually were. Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, who was a special teams coach when George Halas hired him to lead the Bears, warned against dismissing those coaches. He noted they get a unique experience by coaching just about every player on the roster at some point.