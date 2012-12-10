Jaguars, Eagles aides up for college head-coaching jobs

It hasn't been the best year for the Jacksonville Jaguars or Philadelphia Eagles' defense. That isn't stopping their coordinators from getting sniffs at potential head-coaching jobs in the college ranks.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Mel Tucker confirmed Monday that he has spoken to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez about the school's vacant head-coaching position.
Tucker said he's not interested in the job "at this time," according to the Florida Times-Union, but the conversation speaks to his bona fides as a potential head coach. Tucker has done a nice job overall in Jacksonville, despite a rough 2012 season, and is well regarded in NFL circles.
Tucker noted Monday that he has his hands full with the Jaguars. He's manning the controls while coach Mike Mularkey is hospitalized.
The Jaguars have struggled this season, but Eagles defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has endured even bigger problems since taking over the position from Juan Castillo at midseason. But Bowles will get a interview Monday for Temple University's head-coaching position, according to Temple's Yahoo! Rivals website, via Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia.
Bowles has been seen as an up-and-coming coach in the NFL, but his stock has taken a hit in 2012, like everyone else associated with this season's Eagles.