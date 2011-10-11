Jaguars dump Turk after woeful performance against Bengals

Coming off an abysmal Week 5 performance in which he averaged 31 yards per punt and appeared to welcome fans to boo him, the Jaguars officially cut ties with Matt Turk on Tuesday.
The Jags replaced Turk with Nick Harris, a 33-year-old veteran who spent most of his 11-year career with the Detroit Lions before being cut this summer.
As for those of you concerned about living in a world where Matt Turk's relative worth isn't defined by hang time, keep the faith. Turk, 43, has found NFL employment since the first Clinton administration. Do not count the man out.