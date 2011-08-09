Jaguars' decision to eliminate hazing: Good or bad move?

Eh, no big deal. I'm generally disinclined to agree with the puritans who want to stamp out fun for politically correct reasons, but hazing rituals like taping a guy to the goal post have absolutely no value -- symbolic, comedic or otherwise. They've continued only because of the "I had to do it so you do too" principle. If players feel like they need these rites of passage to help bring the team together, they should all head over to a bar on karaoke night and make the rookies sing some Cher numbers… or maybe they can just chop some wood together.