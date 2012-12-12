Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey alters lifestyle after hospital stay

Two days after being hospitalized because he didn't feel right, Mularkey says he plans to eat healthier, hydrate better and get more rest.
Mularkey says he received "a clean bill of health" after Monday's tests at a nearby hospital, but the scare was enough to prompt some adjustments.
It was the first day of work Mularkey has missed in 30 years as a player and coach.
He adds, "I am feeling definitely better. It's another good example to take a little better care. When your body's telling you something to get checked out, get checked out. ... I am feeling better and going full speed ahead."
