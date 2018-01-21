Jaguars bring in left-footed punter to prepare for Patriots

"[Thursday's] workout was my 10th of the 2017 season," Miller said. "The Jaguars even did it before they played Cincinnati [which has lefty punter Kevin Huber]. I've been to Cleveland, Chicago, the Niners. And for the most part, it's the same every workout. This time, warmed up indoors, then after practice with [special teams coach Joe DeCamillis], they had me hit a some spirals out of my hand, left and right with the wind to get returners seeing the ball turn over. Then some when it doesn't turn over. They even had me do some Australian rules, end-over-end punts because that looks different from lefties, too. It's just about getting them comfortable back there."