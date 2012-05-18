Jaguars' Bratkowski: MJD's absence 'not helping him'

It's too early to press the panic button. Jones-Drew owns the same limited playbook his teammates are learning from. We know from history that MJD takes care of himself in the offseason. When the lockout ended last summer, he showed up in top condition and proceeded to mow down opponents for 1,606 ground yards, best in the league. Holdouts and missing dates have sidelined some players, but Jones-Drew will be ready, even if he continues to receive tepid/vague praise from Mularkey: