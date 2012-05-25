Jaguars' Blaine Gabbert needs to prove himself

Del Rio was replaced by Mike Mularkey, who spent the previous four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he aided in the development of Matt Ryan into a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. Mularkey hired Bob Bratkowski, who coached Ryan during a record-setting 2011 season and previously worked with Carson Palmer in Cincinnati, to coordinate the offense and named Greg Olson his assistant head coach/quarterbacks. Olson was the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last few years and played a key role in the development of Josh Freeman. In addition to those three coaches, Gabbert will also be able to lean on Jordan Palmer, a journeyman quarterback who has spent much of his career in Bratkowski's offense and was signed to be the No. 3 behind Gabbert and free agent Chad Henne and can be a sounding board for Gabbert.