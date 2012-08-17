Jaguars' Blaine Gabbert: Critics 'couldn't do my job'

"I think that's part of our job description: Deal with the crap," Gabbert told Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports in an article published Friday, just hours before the quarterback went 13-of-16 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his second preseason game. "But for people to say (I'm scared), I just don't understand it. They've never played in the NFL. They really don't know what goes on, or what happens.