Around the League

Presented By

Jags' Toby Gerhart returns; Lions' Ziggy Ansah off PUP

Published: Aug 12, 2014 at 10:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their much-ballyhooed warhorse back.

Running back Toby Gerhartreturned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week of work with a hip flexor issue, per John Oehser of the team's official website.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch reiterated Tuesday that Gerhart remains the "lead dog" in a ground game that also features Jordan Todman, Denard Robinson and Storm Johnson battling for carries.

Gerhart is a "Making the Leap" entry and a candidate to lead the conference in carries, but questions loom about the runner's ability to serve as Jacksonville's season-long bell cow after just 86 attempts over the past two years.

The immense workload he shouldered at Stanford has us convinced he can grow into a foundation-back role for a team that figures to lean heavily on the rush. Barring a setback, Gerhart's a good bet to suit up for Thursday's preseason meeting with the Chicago Bears.

Here's the rest of Tuesday's injury roundup:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Broncos starting weakside linebacker Danny Trevathanunderwent an MRI after suffering a left knee injury at practice. The team expects Trevathan back in six to eight weeks after his diagnosis of a left medial tibial impaction fracture.

"They told me that my ACL and MCL are fine, but that I have a fracture in my knee," Trevathan told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "The doctor told me I was going to be out four to eight weeks, but I told him four to six. I'm not tripping. I will bounce back. I'm a soldier."

  1. Detroit Lions defense end Ezekiel Ansah has been activated from the team's physically unable to perform list, according to the team's website. Having Ziggy off PUP is music to new coach Jim Caldwell's ears.
  1. New York Jets coach Rex Ryan expects to have running back Chris Ivoryback in actionSaturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Ivory suffered a rib cartilage injury in Gang Green's preseason win over the Colts and hasn't practiced fully since.
  1. Honey Badger update: Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said that safety Tyrann Mathieu and nose tackle Alameda Ta'amu are "pretty close" to returning to the field and could suit up as early as next week, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. Currently stashed away on the team's preseason PUP list, Mathieu said on Aug. 7 that he hoped to pactice in "the next two to three weeks."
  1. After missing time with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Jordy Nelsonreturned to the practice field on Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.
  1. Chiefs safety Eric Berry left practice with tendinitis in his injured heel. "He works a few days and then it bothers him and it inflames a little bit. Then we back off," coach Andy Reid told reporters, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. Berry didn't suit up for last week's tilt against the Bengals, leaving his current on-and-off status to remind The Kansas City Star's Randy Covitz of "Brandon Flowers' lingering heel injury in 2012."
  1. With Bengals quarterback Jason Campbell nursing a shoulder injury, Tyler Wilson took snaps during practice and told reporters that he expects to playSaturday against the New York Jets, per Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group.
  1. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Anthony Spencer recently said that he could start the season on the PUP list, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that such a fate might be avoided. "He's getting there at a faster pace than we thought," Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "... It's looking like we'll keep him on the roster."
  1. Arian Foster and Andre Johnson remain ghosts at Texans practice, but Houston was happy to welcome third-round nose tackle Louis Nix to his first camp practice after offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. "It's a matter of getting him back in football shape, getting him back in pads and not throwing him right back in there for 50 reps in a practice," coach Bill O'Brien said, per the Houston Chronicle. "We'll just continue to work him back."

The latest Around The League Podcast highlights the winners and losers from the first week of preseason action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE