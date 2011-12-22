Jags interim coach has different view of Gabbert than most

Underwhelming? Suspect? Tragic?
All are worthy assessments. Surprisingly, however, Jaguars interim coach Mel Tucker used vastly different language in describing his quarterback.
"I see Blaine as being courageous in the pocket," Tucker said Wednesday, according to The Florida Times-Union. "I see him as being super-tough. I see him being very, very competitive, and my feeling is that his teammates and his coaches feel the same way."
Courageous? Super-tough? Competitive?
If you watched the Jaguars this season, those aren't the words that jump to mind during Gabbert's skittish NFL debut.
Gabbert was the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, but his struggles in the pocket have left many analysts ready to stamp the B-word on his forehead. Gabbert has thrown 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts), but his woeful 5.5 yards-per-completion average suggest a QB who hasn't kept his eye level where it needs to be.
"Obviously, yeah, I mean he needs to improve in some areas and he'd be the first to tell you, and I've stated that before. He needs to continue to improve," Tucker said. "I think he's made some strides, I know he's made some strides, and we have to continue to get better around him."
The Jaguars can improve as much as they want, but unless Gabbert improves with them, new owner Shahid Khan is going to start seeing some gray in that outstanding mustache of his.