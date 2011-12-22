Around the League

Presented By

Jags interim coach has different view of Gabbert than most

Published: Dec 22, 2011 at 01:04 AM

Given a single word, how would you describe Blaine Gabbert's rookie season with the Jaguars?

Underwhelming? Suspect? Tragic?

All are worthy assessments. Surprisingly, however, Jaguars interim coach Mel Tucker used vastly different language in describing his quarterback.

"I see Blaine as being courageous in the pocket," Tucker said Wednesday, according to The Florida Times-Union. "I see him as being super-tough. I see him being very, very competitive, and my feeling is that his teammates and his coaches feel the same way."

Courageous? Super-tough? Competitive?

If you watched the Jaguars this season, those aren't the words that jump to mind during Gabbert's skittish NFL debut.

Gabbert was the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, but his struggles in the pocket have left many analysts ready to stamp the B-word on his forehead. Gabbert has thrown 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts), but his woeful 5.5 yards-per-completion average suggest a QB who hasn't kept his eye level where it needs to be.

"Obviously, yeah, I mean he needs to improve in some areas and he'd be the first to tell you, and I've stated that before. He needs to continue to improve," Tucker said. "I think he's made some strides, I know he's made some strides, and we have to continue to get better around him."

The Jaguars can improve as much as they want, but unless Gabbert improves with them, new owner Shahid Khan is going to start seeing some gray in that outstanding mustache of his.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW