Jags' Blake Bortles should get first-team reps Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars stuck with Blake Bortles' normal practice routine Sunday: playing with the second-team offense.
That should change Monday.
"I think he'll get some reps with the ones tomorrow," coach Gus Bradley said after Sunday's practice, per The Florida Times-Union. "I know the plan was sometime during this week."
The impressive rookie quarterback has earned a look with first-team after two exciting preseason outings against second- and third-team defenses.
The Jags plan to have Bortles play a quarter with the first-team offense Friday against the Detroit Lions.
"I'm not sure when it's going to be, if it's the second or third (quarter); we haven't decided that," Bradley said.
Chad Henne still gets the start Friday, and the staff has insisted throughout the process that Bortles will enter the season on the bench. Beginning Monday, the Jags will give a hard look at their quarterback of the future with the first-team offense.
