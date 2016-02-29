Jaelen Strong arrested on marijuana possession charge

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, over the weekend on a charge of possession of marijuana, according to a Scottsdale Police Department report obtained by NFL Media.
Strong, a former Arizona State wideout, was riding in a black Maserati when police observed that there was no visible license plate and conducted a traffic stop. Packers cornerback and former ASU football player Damarious Randall was driving the vehicle, according to police. Another passenger was also inside.
According to the report, when officers made contact with Randall they detected a strong marijuana odor "coming from the inside of the vehicle."
"All of the occupants were questioned about the odor, if they had marijuana in their possession, and if they had a medical marijuana card," according to the police synopsis. "Strong admitted that he was possession of some marijuana and advised that he did not have a medical marijuana card."
Strong then gave police a cigar box with three marijuana cigarettes inside, after which he was arrested on a pending charge of possession of marijuana.
Strong was booked into Scottsdale City Jail and later released. Randall and the other passenger were released at the scene, per the report.
"The Houston Texans are aware of the incident regarding WR Jaelen Strong in Scottsdale, Ariz. We are disappointed in the choices Jaelen made to put himself in this situation. We will have no further comment at this time."
In his first season in the NFL, Strong caught 14 passes for 161 yards and had three touchdowns.