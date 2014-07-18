Jadeveon Clowney trying to be ready for Texans camp

Jadeveon Clowney will be on hand Monday when Houston's gaggle of rookies gather for Texans training camp. Whether he'll be ready for the team's first practice on July 26 is another story.
The top overall pick in May's draft told reporters on Friday that he has yet to be cleared after last month's sports hernia surgery, but Clowney says he's made progress and believes he's on track to dress for camp, according to Brian T. Smith from the Houston Chronicle.
"I'm going to try. That's the goal, to try to get back," said Clowney, who labeled himself "day by day" and told reporters that he's been receiving gradual tests from doctors on his recovery.
Sports hernias are an unpredictable malady, but if the timeline holds, Clowney should have ample space to learn Romeo Crennel's multiple defense and begin his pro career as Houston's designated quarterback killer.
As we mentioned on Thursday's "Around The League Podcast" preview of AFC camps, Houston's situation under center is concerning. There's enough talent on this defense, though, to make the Texans an interesting watch in the AFC South.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" invites Bucky Brooks in-studio for a team-by-team AFC training camp preview.