Jadeveon Clowney signs contract with Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney on Friday signed his deal with the team that made him the first overall pick in last month's draft, NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported Friday, per a team source. The Houston Chronicle's John McClain, who first broke the news, notes that Clowney gets $22.272 million guaranteed, including a $14.518 million signing bonus. The team later officially announced the signing.
With Watt expected to move up and down the line in coordinator Romeo Crennel's fluid and multiple front seven, Clowney projects as a force of nature set to reprise the strong-side linebacker role that Willie McGinest made famous with the New England Patriots.
Clowney's freakish combination of size and speed makes him must-watch material come September.
Unfortunately for the Texans, Clowney doesn't play quarterback -- still a position of need in Houston -- but the most exciting pass-rushing prospect in years promises to make life hell for opposing signal-callers deep into the future.
