Jadeveon Clowney sends a warning to Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts took the division crown with a four-game cushion last season.
If Houston drafts Jadeveon Clowney at No. 1 overall Thursday night, though, the uber-talented pass rusher has a message for the toughest kid on the AFC South block.
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According to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel, Clowney warned Luck on Wednesday that the quarterback "better have his head on a swivel" if the Texans team the South Carolina star with 2012 Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.
Considering Luck is a virtuoso when it comes to pocket awareness and movement, Clowney's trash talking amounts to little more than gratuitous chest pounding.
But, hey, if it takes Clowney's premature braggadocio to spark interest in the NFL's least competitive division, we're all for it.