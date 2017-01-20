Jadeveon Clowney, Sean Davis fined for hits in divisional round

The Texans star was fined $18,231 for his hit on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday via a league spokesman. Clowney's hit drew a roughing the passer penalty as the Patriots went on to win 34-16.
Other fine news from the divisional round:
- Steelers defensive back Sean Davis was fined $24,309 for his hit on Chiefs receiver Chris Conley at the goal line with 4:53 left in Pittsburgh's 18-16 win over Kansas City. Davis' hit drew an unnecessary roughness penalty, giving the Chiefs a fresh set of downs on the Steelers' 12.
- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fined $12,500 for his verbal attack on an official after Kansas City's loss to the Steelers.