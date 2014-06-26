Jadeveon Clowney played through hernia injury in '13

Clowney told NFL Media's Gil Brandt this week that he played through the hernia injury for his entire final season at South Carolina. Clowney believed at the time it was just a groin injury that he could fight through. Clowney's production fell off as a junior, and there were many questions about his effort level. The injury provides some context to his lack of production, although it's surprising we didn't hear much about it during the pre-draft process.