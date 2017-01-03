Jadeveon Clowney is a terrifying athletic genius man

We knew that when he was hyped as the next LT coming out of South Carolina, but it's good to see that's still the case after the injury issues that haunted him in his first two NFL seasons.
Clowney put on a "freak" clinic in Week 16, ironically on a play in which he was in doomed pursuit of a wide receiver scoring an 86-yard touchdown.
Here's the All-22 tape for a second perspective on Clowney:
Yes, that's a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end closing fast. Remember that scene in Jurassic Park with the T-Rex and the side-view mirror? LaFell's internal monologue: "Must go faster."
Clowney's insanity did not go unnoticed by Bill O'Brien.
According to Next Gen Stats, Clowney covered 100.7 yards on the play and reached a top speed of 20.99 miles per hour, the fastest of any defender on the field. LaFell peaked at a highly respectable 21.25 MPH -- just fast enough to remain a living human.