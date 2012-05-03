Jacoby Jones visits Carolina Panthers, would be fit

Recently scapegoated former Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones didn't have to wait long to find a potential new gig.
La Canfora: San Diego Super Charger
Junior Seau was San Diego's hometown hero -- the can't-miss kid who never did. Jason La Canfora remembers an icon. **More ...**
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora confirmed, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, that Jones is visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news. It's an ideal fit for Jones because the Panthers' depth chart is fairly wide open after No. 1 receiver Steve Smith.
Brandon LaFell is projected to start; he has been up and down as a pro. David Gettis, Kealoha Pilares and rookie Joe Adams figure to be reserves. Jones has value because he can help on returns and at wide receiver. Adams also figures to get a lot of return work.
Whether the Panthers sign Jones or not, we wouldn't expect to see Armanti Edwards back in Carolina next season.