Jacoby Jones sprains knee in Baltimore Ravens' opener

The Baltimore Ravens lost their dangerous kick returner and No. 2 receiver during the second quarter of Thursday night's 49-27 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Ravens teammate Brynden Trawick collided with an unsuspecting Jones as the latter was preparing to field a punt. Replays showed Jones' right knee hyper-extending. He slammed his helmet to the turf in frustration on the sideline before departing for the locker room.
Although preseason sensation Marlon Brown started the game for the Ravens, Jones saw the bulk of the playing time opposite Torrey Smith before the injury. Brown was pressed into service the rest of the way.
For the Ravens, though, Jones' loss will hurt more on special teams. He was voted the NFL's 88th-best player because of his kick-return prowess.
UPDATE: Right tackle Michael Oher left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Oher suffered the ankle sprain on Ray Rice's second-quarter touchdown run.