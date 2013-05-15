Jacoby Jones makes 'Dancing With The Stars' finals

Vying to become the fourth NFL player to win ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones advanced to the finale of the prime-time dance competition on Tuesday night.
Jones and partner Karina Smirnoff scored a perfect 30 from the show's three-judge panel on Monday night.
One night later, fan voting resulted in the elimination of soap opera actor Ingo Rademacher and partner Kym Johnson, leaving four teams left to dance it off on Monday night, with the winner to be revealed in prime time on Tuesday.
Jones and Smirnoff now will compete against country music star Kellie Pickler, Disney star Zendaya, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and their three respective professional dance partners.
If he pulls it off, the Super Bowl hero will join Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver as NFL players to win on the show. Like Jones, the other three players also played for Super Bowl-winning teams.