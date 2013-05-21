Jacoby Jones finishes third on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Vying to become the fourth NFL player to win "Dancing With The Stars," the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and his partner, Karina Smirnoff, finished third Tuesday on the finale of ABC's televised dance competition.
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Country singer Kellie Pickler and her professional dance partner, Derek Hough, won the show's mirror ball trophy. The other two teams in Tuesday's finale included Teen Disney Channel star Zendaya (who finished second) and former U.S. Olympic gymnast Alexandra Raisman.
Judges' scores combined with viewer votes determine the winner.
Jones' dance moves first gained wide exposure when the six-year veteran scored some key touchdowns during the Ravens' Super Bowl run last season, including two in Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Although he failed to join prior NFL winners Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver, Jones remained upbeat after the show, tweeting: "I want to thank all the fans who voted and all the supporters .Luv yal..It was a great experience."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.