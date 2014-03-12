Jacoby Jones agrees to four-year contract with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the wide receiver and return man agreed to a four-year contract with the team. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $14 million, per a source who has seen the contract.
The agreement comes on the same day Jones was in New Jersey meeting with the New York Giants, according to Rapoport.
The Ravens have been busy keeping their in-house talent in the building this month. Jones, left tackle Eugene Monroe and tight end Dennis Pitta all have signed rich new deals with the team.
Jones is a Super Bowl XLVII hero who provides great value as a return man and deep threat for Joe Flacco. Pairing Jones with Torrey Smith and a healthy Pitta could do wonders for a Ravens offense that sputtered badly last season. If they can add Steve Smith (as has been rumored), even better.