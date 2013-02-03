Jacoby Jones' 108-yard return TD a Super Bowl record

NEW ORLEANS -- Super Bowls have a lot of surprising heroes over the years. New Orleans native Jacoby Jones is the latest.
The Baltimore Ravens special-teamer returned the second-half opening kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown Sunday, setting a playoff record and tying the NFL mark. (And then he celebrated in style by doing Ray Lewis' usual pregame dance in the end zone.) Jones also took a Joe Flacco pass 56 yards at the end of the first half for a score, meaning he scored two long touchdowns in just over two minutes of game action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Jones, known for being as explosive as he was exasperating during his time with the Houston Texans, has turned into a huge difference maker for this Ravens team.
On a night when Joe Flacco played out of his mind, a special-teams touchdown is the last thing the San Francisco 49ers needed to give up. Jones, meanwhile, added to his kickoff return on Sunday by also setting the Super Bowl record for combined yardage with 290.