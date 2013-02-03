Jacoby Jones' 108-yard return TD a Super Bowl record

The Baltimore Ravens special-teamer returned the second-half opening kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown Sunday, setting a playoff record and tying the NFL mark. (And then he celebrated in style by doing Ray Lewis' usual pregame dance in the end zone.) Jones also took a Joe Flacco pass 56 yards at the end of the first half for a score, meaning he scored two long touchdowns in just over two minutes of game action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.