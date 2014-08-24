Jacoby Ford, Ras-I Dowling cut by New York Jets

The New York Jets are hurting for game-changers at the wide receiver position, but that didn't help Jacoby Ford.
The former Oakland Raiders pass-catcher was one of six cuts on Sunday that trimmed New York's roster down to 75 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Cutting Ford leaves Gang Green with an open competition at kick returner, where Saalim Hakim, Clyde Gates, Kyle Wilson and Jalen Saunders are in play for the role, according to Seth Walder of the New York Daily News.
The most notable release on defense was the parting of cornerback Ras-I Dowling, the former second-round pick of the New England Patriots who battled injuries during training camp following a strong spring with Rex Ryan's defense.
We wouldn't be shocked to see either veteran catch on elsewhere, but it's not a good look for Ford that he can't make this roster as a target for Geno Smith.
