Jacoby Ford might miss Raiders' opener because of foot injury

NAPA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders' already thin receiving group was dealt another blow with Jacoby Ford expected to miss time because of a sprained left foot.
Ford had an MRI on Saturday, one day after he left the Raiders' 31-24 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter.
Ford missed six games last season for the Raiders with a sprained left foot, although coach Dennis Allen said this injury doesn't appear as serious.
"Obviously, it looks like Jacoby is going to miss a little bit of time, don't know exactly to what extent yet," Allen said. "We're still seeing where he's at."
Allen couldn't rule out the chance that Ford would miss the Sept. 10 season opener against the San Diego Chargers.
The Raiders have just three receivers who have ever caught a pass in the NFL, and all are nursing injuries. Darrius Heyward-Bey left the game Friday with a sprained shoulder that isn't believed to be serious. Denarius Moore hasn't played in the preseason as he recovers from a hamstring injury originally sustained during minicamp in June.
Allen said Moore is getting closer to returning, but the Raiders might need to look outside the organization for help at receiver.
Notes: LB Aaron Curry returned to the team after having his injured knee worked on in Los Angeles. Allen said he looked good running, and the team still needs to decide when to take him off the physically unable to perform list. ... TE Brandon Myers (shoulder) and RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) could return to practice this week.
