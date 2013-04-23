Jacksonville Jaguars unveil their new team uniforms

New owner. New coach. New uniforms.
The Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday unveiled the team's new look, a Nike-inspired redesign that team owner Shad Khan described as "awe-inspiring."
"There's no reason not to win now," Khan joked. "We can't blame the uniforms."
The most striking element? A two-toned helmet that sets the Jaguars apart from any team in the NFL or the college ranks. Matte black tones in the front bleed into gold, giving the helmet a theme described by Nike as depicting "a Jaguar on the hunt," edging from darkness into light.
The franchise also went out of its way to give a nod to Jacksonville's rich military heritage by placing a Jaguars patch over the heart of the re-designed teal-tinged jerseys, available for purchase online starting Thursday.
"The military-style badge is our way of saying thanks," Khan told reporters.
Whether Jaguars fans buy in to the new duds remains to be seen, but Khan promised from the start to re-brand this operation from head to toe.
The man has kept his word.