Jacksonville Jaguars sign seven, including QB Jordan Palmer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed seven players, including quarterback Jordan Palmer, and waived six others.
The seven signed players participated in last weekend's rookie camp. Palmer, the younger brother of Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer, spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he worked with current Jaguars offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski. He will serve as the team's third-stringer behind starter Blaine Gabbert and backup Chad Henne.
Jacksonville also signed fullback Naufahu Tahi, defensive tackle Odrick Ray, linebacker Donovan Richard, defensive back Jeremiah Brown and receivers Mike Brown and Chris Forcier.
Quarterback Dan LeFevour, safety Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, defensive end Frank Trotter and receivers Jarett Dillard, Nelson Rosario and Jarrett Boykin were waived.
