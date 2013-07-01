Jacksonville Jaguars might air NFL RedZone at stadium

There once was a time when attending an NFL game meant unplugging from the manic-obsessive tracking of your fantasy football team. The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to change that.
The Sports Business Journal (via ProFootballTalk.com) spoke with Jaguars president Mark Lamping, who said a section of the team's new massive video-board space at EverBank Field could be devoted to the NFL RedZone channel.
For the uninitiated, NFL RedZone provides fans with constant real-time updates of every game on Sundays. It's among the best things ever.
"We know this would be welcomed by the large portion of our fans who are transplants to Jacksonville, as well as all fantasy football enthusiasts," Lamping said.
It's a nice idea by the Jaguars, who like other NFL teams are trying to find ways to make the stadium experience more enjoyable in the era of high-definition television. Playing to fantasy enthusiasts hits a huge demographic.
As for those video boards, Jaguars fans will have to be patient. Owner Shad Khan's mustache won't be unveiled in massive HD until 2014.