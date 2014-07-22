Jacksonville Jaguars' Ace Sanders faces four-game ban

The second-year wide receiver told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that he is facing a four-game NFL suspension. Sanders doesn't plan on appealing his ban and is seeking counseling from "anyone who can give me insight into personal issues."
Sanders didn't reveal the exact nature of his offense but said he expects to miss the majority of training camp as he deals with his situation.
"I am taking full responsibility for all my actions," Sanders said, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. "I am sorry."
Sanders said he has spoken with Jaguars coach Gus Bradley and general manager Dave Caldwell, and that both men have been supportive.
Sanders already was behind Cecil Shorts, Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson on the Jags' depth chart. It remains to be seen how his future in Jacksonville plays out.
