Jackson's decision to play Palmer raises some questions

After Kyle Boller threw three first-half interceptions against the Chiefs, the Raiders decided to pull him and insert Carson Palmer at quarterback. Palmer, who joined the team Wednesday, also threw three picks as the Raiders got embarrassed, 28-0. Do you agree with coach Hue Jackson's decision to pull Boller for Palmer?
Boller was ineffective and rattled. I covered the game and he was getting booed when he ran onto the field. He wilted under the circumstances, but to his teammates' credit, they kept playing for him.
When Jackson turned to Palmer, the Raiders were down three touchdowns and the offense was mired in quicksand. Though Palmer barely knew the playbook, he did provide a short spark. The decision to move with Palmer wasn't so much for this game, though. It was for the foreseeable future.
Palmer is going to be the starter and getting him some game action could prove beneficial. Palmer threw three picks, but one was a bobbled pass. The other two were on him. Still, he clearly has a command of the game, and I think he'll be fine.
Let me see if I have this correct. Boller was terrible, so Jackson wanted to replace him with a guy who was worse in practice last week? That seems like a sound plan.
I would not have played Palmer. The Raiders were not going to rally to win. Or more to the point, Palmer was not going to rally the Raiders for a win after participating in only three practices.
I didn't understand any of the clamoring to start Palmer, either, when this guy was photographed a few weeks ago knocking back beers at a USC tailgate. I like Palmer long-term, but this was a knee-jerk reaction that wasn't necessary.
Boller was so inept -- and has been throughout his career -- that Jackson had no choice but to turn to Palmer. It couldn't get any worse. And, in fact, it got no worse; it just stayed as bad.
The chance that Palmer might do something was worth any risk after watching Boller's first-half performance. The only thing I'd really fault Jackson for was not running something for Terrelle Pryor.
Palmer needs to get ready quickly, however. He won't get many mulligans and the biggest lesson in all of this, by the end of the season, just might be how valuable Jason Campbell really is. Or, should I say, was, because he won't be back with the Raiders in 2012.
By not starting Palmer, Jackson made it clear he didn't think his new QB was ready to play. However, when it's early in the third quarter of a still-winnable game and Kyle Boller is playing like Kyle Boller, it was a good move to give Palmer a shot. It's certainly not as though the veteran's woeful play is gonna affect his psyche going forward. My only complaint was that we didn't get to see Terrelle Pryor. If Tim Tebow can have marginal success playing sandlot ball with that subpar arm of his, why not give Pryor a shot?
Earlier in the week, the Raiders made the right decision not to start Palmer. In the heat of the game, though, Palmer started to look like the best option and Jackson just couldn't resist the temptation to make a move. Oakland almost lost Palmer on the first play, as he was hit very similarly to the career-changing shot he took in a playoff game against the Steelers. The offensive line had problems blocking the Chiefs' pass rush, and Jackson probably regrets playing Palmer. The team needs the bye to regroup and get their new quarterback ready. If nothing else, the blowout created a deep sense of urgency for the staff and players.
Jackson made the right decision when he inserted Palmer. Even though Palmer had three picks in the second half, he was able to get some work in during game situations, which will help him going forward. Boller was so bad that Jackson had to make the move for the confidence of the team. It didn't make a difference Sunday, but it will pay off down the stretch.
Jackson didn't have a choice. Boller wasn't accomplishing anything out there. Starting the game 5 of 10 with three picks pretty much forces the coach's hand. Considering the other quarterback was untested Terrelle Pryor, there really wasn't much wiggle room. If the Raiders had another veteran on the roster, then they could have let Palmer observe. They didn't.