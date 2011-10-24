Jackson's decision to play Palmer raises some questions

Earlier in the week, the Raiders made the right decision not to start Palmer. In the heat of the game, though, Palmer started to look like the best option and Jackson just couldn't resist the temptation to make a move. Oakland almost lost Palmer on the first play, as he was hit very similarly to the career-changing shot he took in a playoff game against the Steelers. The offensive line had problems blocking the Chiefs' pass rush, and Jackson probably regrets playing Palmer. The team needs the bye to regroup and get their new quarterback ready. If nothing else, the blowout created a deep sense of urgency for the staff and players.