Around the League

Presented By

Jackson brought fire, ice in single season as Raiders' coach

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 08:40 AM

It's one and done for Hue Jackson in Oakland.

In a rapid fall from grace, Jackson was dismissed Tuesday as coach of the Raiders after only one season, an 8-8 campaign highlighted by big words, a few big wins and, ultimately, a crash-and-burn act that leaves the franchise searching for the 18th coach in its history.

Jackson's dismissal comes just days after the hiring of general manager Reggie McKenzie, who appears determined to remake the organization.

Instant Debate: What now, Oakland?

What's next for the Raiders after Hue Jackson's firing? Our analysts discuss the ramifications, including how it affects the QB position. More ...

Back in October, in the days following Raiders owner Al Davis' death, Jackson was celebrated for his vocal leadership amid remarkable transition. His rousing postgame speech after a win over the Texans -- one day after Davis' passing -- appeared to signal a new start in Oakland.

But Jackson flashed mega-hubris in parting with first- and second-round draft picks for quarterback Carson Palmer, who failed to lift the Raiders to the playoffs despite the coach calling it the "the greatest trade in football."

As the Raiders floundered down the stretch -- punctuated by a disastrous 28-27 loss to the Lions -- Jackson's fiery, well-crafted language about guiding Oakland into new frontiers started to fall on deaf ears.

When Redskins linebacker London Fletchervisited with NFL.com last week, he talked about NFL team captains being measured and legitimized by their grace under fire. When the floor falls out, players know what kind of captain they have. Young players watch their coach -- especially a new one -- with those same eyes.

When Jackson called out his players after their season-ending loss to the Chargers, telling reporters, "Yeah, I'm pissed at my team," whispers spread that he already had lost large sections of a locker room that once believed in his message.

Jackson admitted he was stunned by Tuesday's firing, especially when he considered himself close to McKenzie.

"He's going to gut this place," Jackson told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "He (McKenzie) wants to bring in his own guys. No job is safe right now."

One, however, is open in Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW