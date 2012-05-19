Jack Del Rio wants Broncos to have a top 10 defense

"With Peyton you've gotta be able to play with a lead," Del Rio said. "And that's one of the things I think we can do with the strength of our pass rushers. We've got -- if you looked at the strength of our defense right now it'd be Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil coming off the edges. And we worked hard to fortify the back end a little bit with some of the additions throughout the free-agency and draft process. So that should remain a strength. I think the one thing that we tried to do when we go up against Peyton is limit his snaps, and limit his exposure. So we would try and run the ball right at the Colts and try and take away time of possession. And that'll be something that we can't allow to happen. Defensively we've gotta be able to get people stopped and not let them just run it down the field and control the clock."