Jack Del Rio, Denver Broncos agree on new contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the defensive coordinator reached agreement with the team on a new two-year contract, per a team source. The Denver Post first reported the news.
Del Rio led a Broncos defense that finished in the middle of the pack in several categories last season. The unit was 22nd in points allowed (24.9) and 19th in yards per game (356.0). The Broncos went most of the season without star linebacker Von Miller, who missed the beginning of the season while serving a suspension, then was lost for the season's stretch run after suffering a torn ACL.
"Jack did a nice job with our defense," said John Elway, the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations, per The Denver Post. "We had a lot of injuries on that defensive side and Jack did a good job holding that side together. Even in the Super Bowl, our defense kept us in the game in the first half."
Del Rio was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003 to 2011 and has clear designs on returning to the top of the food chain. He interviewed for USC's head-coaching position in November, but the job went to Steve Sarkisian. For now, Del Rio will remain parked in Denver.
