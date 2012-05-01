Jabar Gaffney released by Washington Redskins

The hint was cast when the Washington Redskins gave rookie quarterback Robert Griffin IIIjersey No. 10, which had been worn by wide receiver Jabar Gaffney. Reality came Tuesday when Gaffney was released by the Redskins, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The 10-year veteran had a career-best season in 2011, when he led the Redskins in both receptions and receiving yards with 68 catches for 947 yards and five touchdowns.
Wide receivers Josh Morgan and Pierre Garcon, who were free agents, signed deals with the Redskins in March.
Gaffney might have known his time as a Redskin was running out, because he recently told told WTEM-AM in Washington, "They are trying to trade me."
"Jabar Gaffney" also became a trending topic worldwide on Twitter after a rant was posted on his account. Gaffney later claimed his account had been hacked.